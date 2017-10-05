Working at PeopleStyle, I’ve come across my fair share of pretty incredible designer sales at places like Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. But not one has made my stop in my tracks like this one I came across today — and trust, that means a lot.

In honor of Columbus Day is this Monday, online luxury discount retailer Yoox is having a friends and family sale featuring fancy designer brands like Gucci, Valentino, Calvin Klein, Armani and more discounted even further – up to 90% off sale prices. This is not a drill.

I almost didn’t even believe my eyes when I started scrolling through the sale, considering these luxury brands are rarely discounted for more than 25 percent off (if even that). But now at Yoox, you can score an amazing splurge for yourself or get all your holiday shopping months in advance.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Take a look at some of the mind-boggling designer deals I’ll be shopping below, and make sure to head over to Yoox for the full selection of more than 180,000 pieces of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories at prices you need to see to believe.

Sergio Rossi Booties

Buy It! Sergio Rossi Ankle Boot, $189 (originally $1,185); yoox.com

Proenza Schouler Blazer

Buy It! Proenza Schouler Blazer, $132 (originally $1,200); yoox.com

Dolce & Gabbana Bag

Buy It! Dolce & Gabbana Across-Body Bag, $252 (originally $843); yoox.com

Givenchy Pencil Skirt

Buy It! Givenchy 3/4 Length Skirt, $226 (originally $1,413); yoox.com

Yoox‘s friends and family sale runs from now until Monday, October 9th.

What are you shopping from Yoox’s insane friends and family sale? Share your picks with us in the comments below.