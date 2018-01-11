Gigi and Bella Hadid aren’t the only members of their family who love their close friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner — their mom is a fan of the star as well.

When asked how she feels about the older of the two Jenner sisters, Yolanda Hadid only had good things to say.

“I love Kendall,” she told People Now host Jeremy Parsons in the video above. “I think she’s amazing, I think she’s a beautiful human being and I don’t see her how you guys see her, I see her as my daughters’ girlfriend and she’s a sweetheart.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

RELATED PHOTOS: Sister, Sister! Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Best Backstage Model Moments

But being friends with a member of the KarJenner krew comes a lot of time in the spotlight. Between social media, the film crews and the always-present paparazzi, the famous family’s every move is caught on camera — which means to run in their circle means to be prepared for plenty of attention (and the attendant stress). But when it comes to her daughters, the former Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn’t concerned about that.

“This is not my journey,” Hadid says. “This is their journey, and they’re old enough to know what that journey is and if they’re gonna make mistakes, that’s part of it.”

Hadid has defended Jenner and her daughters in the past, when Rebecca Romijn declared that the new generation of models were not “true supermodels.”

“Kind, hard working and they accomplished more at half your age in the fashion industry @KendallJenner @GiGiHadid,” she Tweeted.