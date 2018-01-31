Yolanda Hadid “loves” her daughters’ new nude shoot shot for a spread in the March issue of British Vogue.

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, posed together naked with Gigi crossing her bare leg over her sister’s unclothed hip, which sparked controversy on the Internet for seeming, well, a little incestuous.

When spotted out by paparazzi in Beverly Hills, the mom of the two biggest supermodels in the world commented on the revealing shoot taken by celebrity photographer Steven Meisel.

“I love it,” Hadid told a TMZ photographer. “Love the skin you’re in, baby!”

Steven Meisel

But when paparazzi brought up the Internet’s harsh reactions to the controversial photo, Hadid shrugged it off with a “no comment.”

The supermodel sisters appear together on the March cover of the iconic fashion magazine wearing matching chainmail one-shoulder Versace gowns. When the covers first dropped, their mom proudly shared them, writing, “So proud of you my love” for Gigi and “Keep shining baby girl, I love you” for Bella.

Steven Meisel

Steven Meisel

The Internet wasn’t quite as supportive of the sisters’ racy spread inside the magazine.

“Really disappointed with @BritishVogue ‘s uncomfortable image of @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid. These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualize a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way. Would you ever put two famous brothers naked..” one Twitter user said.

This photo of the Hadid sisters is making me super uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/9FvxYntg7h — la bella vita (@tiredofrumors) January 30, 2018

Another user commented, “Everyone is so right on both counts. First, I don’t like this trend of models posing naked when it is supposed to be about fashion, i.e. clothing! Secondly it is definitely inappropriate to have sisters posing naked together.”