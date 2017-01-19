Black-ish's Yara Shahidi Looks Twice as Nice at People's Choice Awards: My Style Is 'Ever-Changing'

Not only did Yara Shahidi have one perfect outfit, but she also had a second look to slay the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

The Black-ish starlet, 16, arrived on the red carpet in head-turning fashion, looking gorgeous in a checkered gown from designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. We have a feeling Kanye West‘s BFF would’ve given her look a thumbs-up.

To complete her ensemble, Shahidi accessorized with Stuart Weitzman heels and featured a pop of color on her lips with Laura Mercier’s Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Addiction.

Though she looked effortlessly chic, the actress did have a bit of wardrobe dilemma: what to wear underneath her ruffled semi-sheer gown.

“I had to figure that out because I was like, ‘I’m sixteen, I can’t be showing all sorts of stuff,'” Shahidi told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

But she wouldn’t be wearing it for long, as the ingenue made a quick outfit change to present the Favorite Premium Series Actress award to fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker.

Paired with strappy red Ade Samuel shoes, Shahidi’s second look was a black and white dress from Bibhu Mohapatra’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection that featured an intricate kaleidoscopelike pattern on the skirt.

On her personal style, the rising It girl likes to be inspired on the daily. “It’s ever-changing, really,” Shahidi explained to PEOPLE. “It really depends on my mood and what kind of music I’m listening to, what kind of attitude I’ve got.”

Getting dolled up is always fun, but she admits she’s a girl who loves her denim. “My daily uniform is a Canadian tux, denim jeans, denim jacket, denim shirt,” Shahidi said.

In fact, the Black-ish cast has denim-offs!

“We actually try to out denim each other on the set because the creator of the show (Kenya Barris) has the most brilliant denim collection I have ever seen!” she shared. “He rolls out every single day with something new and I’m like, ‘When did you buy this?! You’re literally on set every single moment of your day!’ It’s now a competition.”