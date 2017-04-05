You Can Get Disney Princess-Inspired Lingerie Sets for $24 (Yes, It’s a Whole New World)

These days, there are more ways than ever to get a little Disney Princess magic in your life. The everyday choker was given a princess-inspired twist by Courtney Rhodes Reed. Then Enchanted Bikini performed pure magic by designing an entire princess-themed line of two-pieces. There clearly was only one frontier left for your fairy godmother to cross: lingerie. And now you too can be a princess until (or, well, after) midnight.

Yandy just revealed a new Disney princess-inspired collection of lingerie, with all your key royalty included:

Cinderella

The one thing that’s missing from the Cinderella version is a pair of glass slippers (and arguably a few more yards of fabric).

Buy It! Midnight Curfew Princess Lingerie Set, $24.95; yandy.com

Ariel

The Ariel getup from The Little Mermaid is about as mermaid as you can get without adding a tail, including a shell-inspired scalloped strapless bra with an aqua thong and garter straps.

Buy It! Underwater Fantasy Princess Lingerie Set, 23.95; yandy.com

Belle

You won’t find this on Belle in the new Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, but if you want to wow your own prince in this pale yellow bra with arm bands and lace briefs, please be our guest.

Buy It! Mademoiselle Fantasy Princess Lingerie Set, $23.95; yandy.com

Pocahontas

No, the headpiece is not included, but you can embrace all the colors of the wind with this “supportive” nude bra and high-waisted briefs.

Buy It! New Land Fantasy Princess Lingerie Set, $23.95; yandy.com

Jasmine

Jasmine’s off-the-shoulder aqua bra with drape-accented underwear is actually not far off from what she wears in the film.

Buy It! Arabian Nights Fantasy Princess Lingerie Set, $28.95; yandy.com



Snow White

You’re going to get some whistles, and not just while you work.

By It! Poisoned Apple Princess Lingerie Set, $26.95; yandy.com

Elsa

The corset bodice looks very similar to the ice queen’s blue dress in the film, but this one is definitely not suitable for kids.

Buy It! Ice Queen Fantasy Lingerie Set, $30.95; yandy.com

Aurora

Sleeping Beauty’s pink, frilly set is so not made for sleeping.

Buy It! Sleepless Fantasy Princess Lingerie Set, $29.95; yandy.com

Thoughts on the collection? We know you have them!