Need a Last-Minute Halloween Costume? Try These Taylor Swift- and Wonder Woman-Inspired Makeup Looks

We know the drill: You’ve had every intention of making a trip to the Halloween costume store, but all of a sudden it’s the night of your friend’s Halloween party and you’ve got nothing. Before you freak out, grab your makeup bag. Do you have eyeliner? Red lipstick? Maybe some old face paint from last year? Well, thanks to Make Up For Ever Executive Director of Education & Artistry Patrick Eichler you can create two quick and easy makeup looks with products you most likely already have.

Watch the How It’s Done video above to find out how to create a foolproof pop art-inspired Wonder Woman look, and the video below to see how channel the old and new Taylor Swift (yes, both at once!).

Look 1: Pop Art Wonder Woman (above)

To create this look, Eichler first used Make Up For Ever’s black cream eye liner to create a cat eye and line the bottom lash line. Then, he drew a line down the nose, under the cheekbones and along the jaw line. He then added red lipstick and highlighted the nose and lips with white face paint, before creating a pop art feel by adding red dots all over the face. To complete the look, he paints a yellow stripe across the forehead, with a red star in the center.

Look 2: Old Vs. New Taylor Swift

We’re not sure if you heard, but the Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Can’t decide if you want to channel classic T Swift or her new, edgier style? Go for both. Eichler first created the singer’s classic cat eye on just one eye, pairing it with a bold red lipstick on half of the lips. Then, on the other side, Eichler used black eye shadow to create a dark smoky eye, inspired by her makeup in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. He adds a dark purple lip to channel hers, and finishes the look with fake eyelashes.

What are you dressing up as this Halloween? Sound off in the comments below.