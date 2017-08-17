Model Winnie Harlow Celebrates Her Skin with a Nude Selfie

For those not familiar with model Winnie Harlow, it’s high time you should be. Not only has she made a name for herself throughout fashion, quickly becoming an industry favorite thanks to her unique look, landing a number of big runway shows like Marc Jacobs and Coach, scoring covers of Glamour UK and Elle Canada, and high profile campaigns for Desigual and Diesel, but all of that came from the meager beginnings of America’s Next Top Model, a reality show competition she didn’t even win. From there she’s also become fast friends with a few other high profile posers like Bella Hadid, is regularly name-dropped in Drake songs, had a role in Beyoncé’s seminal visual album Lemonade, and has been rumored to be more than just friends with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. But if you didn’t know her for all of the reasons above, you will know her now after seeing the latest stunning selfie she posted, stripping down to just a thong to share a message of self-love.

In the selfie she posted to her Instagram on Wednesday evening, Harlow strikes a dramatic pose in her neutral-hued, sun-drenched apartment wearing only a beige thong, a pair of hoop earrings, and her arms strategically wrapped around her chest. In the caption for the shot, the model writes, “The real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others. I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”

Harlow has long been an outspoken, body positive activist, openly talking about being bullied as a young child for her vitiligo and hoping that through her career she can serve as a role model for people everywhere as living proof that they are beautiful and things do get better. In the past, she’s written on her Instagram, “I loved myself. And with that, opportunities started to fall into my lap and I thank God for all of them. Try loving yourself.” And clearly, her latest selfie is just one more manifestation of all of that self-respect.

