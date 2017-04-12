Will Smith Cuts Off Son Jaden’s Hair for Movie Role — See His New Look!

Will Smith is an actor, father, musician and now a barber for son Jaden.

“Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear …maybe I should’ve used scissors?!” Smith, 48, shared on Facebook Tuesday along with photos of 18-year-old Jaden’s before and after hair transformation.

In addition to Jaden’s dreadlocks being gone, so is his blond hue. A fan spotted The Get Down actor on set in Toronto with his newly shaved head and natural hair color.

Deadline reported in March that Jaden had been cast opposite Cara Delevingne for the upcoming romantic drama, Life In A Year. The film will follow a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying from cancer, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air alum is producing the Mitja Okorn-directed film that will also star Terrence Howard and Nia Long.