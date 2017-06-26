When you think stylish men, you think Will Ferrell, right? Well, you should, because the funnyman had not just one, but three major fashion moments on his press tour for his new flick The House in N.Y.C last week.

The 49-year-old comedian worked with stylist Kimberlee Tokarz to create his laid-back-yet-polished looks, everything of which — including his pocket square, belt, and shoes — was from the new collection from the Italian fashion house Etro. It’s a Ferrell fashion show worth $8,040.

The Saturday Night Live veteran wore his first full Etro look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he sported a classic jersey blazer worn over a patterned button-up. The star then showed up to Late Night with Seth Meyers in a more sophisticated look, as he opted for a tailored suit complete with a royal blue pocket square and black dress shoes. He wore his final Etro look to the AOL Build Series alongside co-star Amy Poehler, where went for his most casual look of the week in a bomber jacket and canvas sneakers.

Clearly, there is no joking around when it comes to Ferrell’s fashion sense. And luckily we’ve found similar styles from Etro that you can shop if you’re into Ferrell’s current wardrobe just as much as we are. Scroll down to shop our picks.

