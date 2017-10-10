The Cast of Will & Grace Designed Ties for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Bow Tie Line and We Have an Exclusive Sneak Peek

For five years, Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been designing the coolest collection of bow ties with his husband Justin Mikita for their non-profit organization, Tie the Knot. They’re known coming up with creative designs around buzzy pop culture topics (remember the Bryan Cranston-themed ties and Orange Is the New Black collab?) that contribute towards charities that benefit LGBTQ equality. And to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the brand, Ferguson asked the most talked-about cast on TV to lend a hand in designing his new collection, the cast of Will and Grace.

All four actors of the recently revived show came up with their own designs, and below, we have an exclusive sneak peek at Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally’s creations.

Hayes went with a purple tie featuring a cheeky print of bow tie pasta noodles. “I just thought, what tastes better than a bow tie? Bow tie pasta, of course,” he tells PeopleStyle.

As for Mullally, hers is a crisp navy number with small printed poodles on the tie. “For anyone who has ever watched Will & Grace in the past — I definitely don’t need to explain why I chose poodles for my bow,” she says. “So happy to continue to be a part of the fight for LGBTQ equality so that everyone, including my poodle, can be equal.”

(Rusty on your Will & Grace trivia? Mullally’s character Karen often refers to openly-gay Jack, played by Hayes, as her “poodle.”)

“Justin and I are huge fans of Will & Grace, so naturally I was thrilled when the cast said yes to designing ties for us,” Ferguson tells PeopleStyle. “It’s such a special collection, and being that Will & Grace is one of the shows that opened the door for [Ferguson’s show] Modern Family, getting to work together on this project to commemorate five incredible years of raising funds to support LGBTQ equality was truly exciting.”

Since the launch of the non-profit, Ferguson says that Tie The Knot has raised over $900,000 for LGBTQ equality, which has helped The Human Rights Campaign, Freedom To Marry, ACLU and the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

“Through our efforts we’ve been able to travel to a few battleground states to meet personally with lawmakers and rally around events to help with public education as well as help better the lives of LGBTQ [people] every day,” he explains. “Fighting for marriage equality is something that both Justin and I are extremely passionate about and being fortunate and able to act as a voice for those who aren’t able to do so is amazing.”

The ties are sold exclusively online and in-stores at The Tie Bar beginning October 10. And $20 of every $25 purchase is donated to Tie the Knot to support LGBTQ initiatives.

What do you think of Hayes and Mullally’s designs?