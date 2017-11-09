The Wildest, Most Daring Outfits Stars Wore to the 2017 CMA Awards

Last night’s CMA Awards red carpet brought us plenty of glitz, sparkle and glam from some of the biggest stars in country music, but it wouldn’t be a proper awards show without taking a moment to acknowledge some of the boldest style statements of the evening. Besides 10-time host Carrie Underwood‘s head-turning 11 (yes, 11!) outfit changes throughout the evening, there were plenty of other stars that deserve some recognition for their truly, well, statement-making ensembles.

See below for our picks for the wildest, boldest and most daring red carpet looks of this year’s CMA Awards!

Maren Morris

The “My Church” crooner — who took the stage with fellow recently-signed Wilhelmina model Niall Horan — couldn’t be missed silver mesh eyelet Francesco Scognamiglio dress with a ruffled skirt, layered necklaces and sparkly sandals.

Michelle Monaghan

She brought the ’80s back! Michelle Monaghan wore a showstopping Paco Rabanne black sequin catsuit featuring grommets, an enormous cutout on one side and ’80s-inspired stirrups around her ankles, plus sheer Stella Luna heels and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Jennifer Nettles

Even Jennifer Nettles didn’t shy away from a daring outfit for this year’s night of country music. The presenter hit the stage to reunite with Kristan Bush wearing a vibrant cobalt Genny gown with a cutout and interesting silver embellishment on one side.

Karen Fairchild

The Little Big Town singer combined two bold trends — oversized bell sleeves and a wild animal print — with this emerald and black zebra patterned Andrew Gn gown.

Carly Pearce

Oh so sheer! Carly Pearce left little to the imagination in this Hayley Paige gown, which featured a sheer black skirt that revealed high-rise black brief bottoms underneath.

Dustin Lynch

The guys of the CMAs weren’t afraid to experiment with fashion last night either. The “Small Town Boy” singer made a bold move wearing this metallic chrome tuxedo and accessorized the look with a black cowboy hat.

What do you think was the boldest look on the red carpet last night at the CMA Awards? Share your pick with us in the comments below.