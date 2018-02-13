The winter Olympics is a time for celebration, competition and a whole lot of television watching. And this year’s, which are taking place in Pyeongchang, Korea, are also home to plenty of beauty inspiration – like the moment Chloe Kim won a gold medal but didn’t shed a single tear of happiness in fear of ruining her eyeliner.

Talking to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show, the 17-year-old snowboarder, breakfast sandwich enthusiast and all-around internet phenomenon reminisced about the moment she tool the gold for her snowboard halfpipe. And while it was indeed a joyous moment, she didn’t let her emotions take over.

“I was trying so hard to hold the tears back, cause I was like, ‘I can’t cry right now, I can’t do this, I worked so hard on my eyeliner’,” she said. “It’s such an honor to just represent the US in the country where my parents immigrated from and just this whole process has been amazing and this journey has been so fun and full of so many memories that I will hold on to for the rest of my life.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All The Medals The US Olympic Team Has Won So Far

Cameron Spencer/Getty

The gold medalist also showed her love for her home team and her parents’ home country on her nails, with flags of each country on her fingers.

Courtesy Laura Potesta

Also supporting her country through nail art was Italian figure skater Valentina Marchei, who showed off her Italian flag nails when reacting to successful performance.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

And let’s just take a moment to appreciate the remarkable beauty moment that took place on silver medal figure skater Adam Rippon’s head – a perfectly-shaped style that didn’t see a strand fall out of place during his moving, bronze-medaling skating routine.

RELATED VIDEO: Chloe Kim Opens Up About Her Friendship with Fellow Olympic Snowboarder Kelly Clark

Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty

And Rippon is definitely committed to a flawless game face, he says: