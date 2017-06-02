Ashley Benson never hits a red carpet without looking 100, so it may surprise you to know that even the star has bad hair days — and wardrobe malfunctions! Benson stopped by the PeopleStyle HQ to chat about her new line of sunglasses with Privé Eyewear (more on that later), but first, the Pretty Little Liars actress got very candid in our 5 Questions video series.

While most PLL fans love (and try to copy) Hanna Marin’s look, Benson maintains her character has had some rocky hair history on the hit show. More specifically, she cites her hair on season three, which she said was going through a rough phase after it fell out from a traumatic hair dye experience.

“My biggest hair regret was when I tried to bleach my hair and then the person who did, bleached my whole head off and I lost all my hair,” she shares. “You can see it in season three of PLL. I have horrible hair.”

The hair chameleon’s risk-taking attitude doesn’t stop at the salon. Benson also loves to experiment on the red carpet, and one of her most memorable recent looks was the blush, silk Juan Carlos Obando slip gown she wore to the MuchMusic Awards last year.

But the struggle to make the dress work was real.

“Silk wrinkles really, really easily and when I got out of the car it was completely ruined,” she shares. “Then I took the dress off in the car — was literally naked. I took a robe got out on the red carpet. ran to a fire station with my publicist, had all the fireman get hot water for me. I put all these towels under hot water, and my publicist got all my wrinkles out and all the fireman were staring at me and I was like, ‘Can you not be in here when I’m about to change.'”

She adds: “Then I came out in my gown, and I was a really big deal. I was greeted by all these fireman.”

Tonight's look styled by @sweetbabyjamie make up @laurenandersen wearing @jcobando @stuartweitzman A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Jun 19, 2016 at 7:51pm PDT

What else did we learn about the 27-year-old star? That people find it difficult to look away from her “upper torso” and she’s so obsessed with Broad City that she’s seen every episode multiple times and wants to stalk the cast every time she’s in NYC.

We also go the scoop on her new sunglasses collaboration with Privé Eyewear, which she was spotted repping all over the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

Sunglasses are out!!! I'm wearing the Escobar @priverevaux A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The company promises designer-quality sunglasses at an affordable price point — each pair is just $29.95. And all styles are now available. Find your perfect pair here (or just buy the “Esocbar” style Ashley is wearing in the photo above!). In terms of why she wanted to become involved with the brand, Ashley says, “Just being able to have something that relates to my fans. They can now afford really cool sunglasses that I like and they don’t have to worry about spending thousands of dollars and losing them. That sold it for me.”



