UPDATE: With the news that Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy in old-school Calvin Klein underwear today, let’s look back on Kendall’s major moments with the brand, from her own logo-centric undie moment to super-sexy black-and-white shots in its lingerie.

Looks like we have another addition to our list of stunning Kendall Jenner modeling campaigns! The 19-year-old model stars in a series of sexy new ads for Calvin Klein Underwear’s Fall 2015 collection, which come out at the end of the month — but don’t worry, a few have been released early.

“It was super fun,” Jenner told WWD of shooting the line. “Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It’s always fun to do that.”

The brand is boldly calling the line of embroidered lace balconette bras, plunge-neck chemises and bodysuits “the original sexy” in the ads. The images show Jenner in one of those balconettes and a sporty mesh thong.

This is Jenner’s second global ad campaign for the brand. Her first for Calvin Klein Jeans launched in March with a big billboard on L.A.’s famous Sunset strip.

“It’s really humbling, and honestly, I am a pretty shy person, but being part of the Calvin campaign and seeing myself up there will be a dream come true,” she told V Magazine in April. “I might have to eat every night at the Chateau Marmont with that hanging over my shoulder. ‘Oh yeah, that little thing? I didn’t notice.’”

In the sexy series of black and white images, Jenner joins superstar model Joan Smalls (who appeared in a CK campaign back in 2012), Edita Vilkeviciute (who has worked with the line since 2009) and brand newbie Isabeli Fontana.

As with their last campaign, the brand is encouraging a call to action to fans of the line to photograph themselves in their CK undies along with the hashtag #mycalvins, something that Jenner herself has done on more than one occasion.

Will you hop on the #mycalvins bandwagon? What do you think of Kendall’s latest sexy campaign?



