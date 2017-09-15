Whitney Port Feels No Pressure to ‘Bounce Back’ Post-Baby: ‘I’m Feeling More Confident Than Ever’

Whitney Port doesn’t feel any pressure to lose her post-baby weight. In fact, after giving birth to her son Sonny Sanford in July, she’s selling some of her pre-baby clothes to make room for clothes that fit her post-baby body.

In an effort to clean out her closet and give back, the new mom has teamed up with ThredUp in order to sell a number of items that she wore before and during her pregnancy. The pieces, which she’s swapping for items that fit her body now, will go on sale on Friday, with all proceeds going to Every Mother Counts.

“Some people have been asking me what I’m doing to drop the baby weight,” Port said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Lay off people, I just made a human!’ Honestly, I’m feeling more confident than ever, and I’m just rejecting the idea that I have to bounce back to a certain size.”

The star will be selling everything from the long Elizabeth and James wrap dress, above, that she wore to her baby shower (“It flattered my growing bump and made me feel pretty and comfortable”) to tight, leather-like leggings, and prices will range from $21.99 to $322.

“So, today I’m selling some of my pre-pregnancy clothes on thredUP.com to make room in my closet for clothes that fits my changing body and new lifestyle,” she said in a staement. “I’m also selling some super cute clothes I wore throughout my pregnancy. I’m excited that the proceeds from this sale will benefit Every Mother Counts, and thredUP.com will match every dollar raised.”

100 percent of the proceeds from Port’s ThredUp sale will go to Every Mother Counts, and ThredUp will match the total donations.