All the Cool Girls Are Wearing White Jumpsuits and You Can, Too

An all-white outfit and a jumpsuit style are two of the top trends of the summer. Put them together, and you’ve got the ultimate supertrend, which is exactly why all the cool girls are loving this look right now, including model Josephine Skriver, actress Shay Mitchell and supermodel Adriana Lima.

And while it may seem daunting — see through pants and jumpsuit zipper contraptions, anyone? — it’s actually a style that’s quite easy to pull off. The key is to opt for a jumpsuit with a loose and flowy silhouette, like these three ladies, who all rocked a wide-leg style that delivers maximum comfort and an extremely flattering look. To add some shape, try a style that accentuates your waist with a belt, drawstring or loose tie. Keep your accessories neutral to really nail the monochromatic vibe.

Ready to get this cool-girl style? Scroll down to shop some of our favorite options.

