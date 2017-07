Why You Need a Pair of White Heels This Summer

White heels are the hottest shoe trend of the summer, with stars incorporating the fancy footwear into their red carpet and street style looks. And we’re totally on board: The style goes with just about any outfit, from dressing up denim like Heidi Klum to a fun party dress like Zendaya or a minimalist outfit like Olivia Culpo. If you don’t have a pair of your own, it’s about time you get on board — scroll through to shop some of our favorite options.