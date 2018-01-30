Luxury hat designer Eugenia Kim is having the best week ever: Kate Middleton and Beyoncé both wore styles from her eponymous brand just days apart. Kim is known for her fresh take on classic hat styles, use of bold colors and quirky details, and stars have stepped out in a number of her designs ranging from her adorable pom-pom beanies and cool girl leather berets to the ultimate vacation-ready sun hats and fedoras. Her “Do Not Disturb” sun hats became wildly popular in 2015 and dominated Instagram with everyone from fashion bloggers to Queen Bey herself donning it while on vacation.

The luxury hat brand does come with a star-worthy luxury price tag, so if you’re in the market for one of her famous and fashionable hats prepare to drop anywhere between $115 and $495 — for a piece that you’ll have in your closet forever. For a cute cold weather look opt for a pom pom style like the $285 Rain Chunky Rib Knit Beanie as seen on Kate Middleton or the $195 Rochelle Wool Hat that Emma Roberts was spotted in at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Atlantic Images/ MEGA

If you’re looking for something a little more trendy à la Beyoncé, Bella Hadid and Katy Perry you can choose from Eugenia Kim’s two leather beret styles: the $295 Carter beret that was custom designed for Queen Bey and now available for purchase on Eugenia Kim’s site or the $275 Mischka style beret. Both leather berets are a fun and fashionable way to rock one of the coolest styles from one of the hottest hat designers of the season.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

#KatyPerry in @ysl A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

