Fall is in the air and that means it’s time to break out your favorite sweaters and nothing is as comfy, cozy and toasty warm as cashmere. Unfortunately, luxurious cashmere can come with a steep price tag. But we’re here to tell you that it is possible for you to wrap yourself in this fine fabric without breaking the bank. We’ve rounded up six retailers that offer up some of the softest cashmere sweaters for under $200 because no one should have to suffer from itchy, scratchy wool all season long.

Scroll down to see our top picks and shop your favorites (some are even on sale now!).

Gap

It stands to reason that your favorite one-stop-shop for staples would also have an incredibly versatile, midweight cashmere crewneck.

Buy It! Gap cashmere crew sweater, $148; gap.com

Everlane

The brand that brought you those jeans you’re obsessed with also makes a gorgeous line of cashmere, which starts at $100 for the basic crewneck and tops out at $130 for a pretty mock-turtleneck that comes in eight colors (and has rave reviews from customers).

Buy It! Everlane cashmere mockneck, $130; everlane.com

J. Crew

A lightweight cashmere sweater is perfect for that tricky in-between-seasons weather.

Buy It! J. Crew Italian Featherweight Cashmere Classic V-Neck Sweater, $98.99 (orig. $188); jcrew.com

Banana Republic

Nothing is softer than silk or cashmere, so why not combine them into one luxurious sweater?

Buy It! Banana Republic Silk Cashmere Crew, $47 (orig. $78); bananarepublic.com

UNIQLO

Cashmere for under $80? Yes, you read that correctly. Time to stock up on this sweater in every color!

Buy It! UNIQLO Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $79.90; uniqlo.com

Land’s End

Nothing is cozier than a turtleneck … except a cashmere turtleneck.

Buy It! Land’s End Classic Cashmere Turtleneck, $159; landsend.com

L.L. Bean

A classic grey crewneck sweater is a wardrobe staple during the fall and winter. Layer it over a white button down for the office and under a slip dress for the weekend.

Buy It! L.L. Bean Classic Cashmere Crewneck, $99; llbean.com

Mango

Go bold and cozy in a brightly colored cashmere crewneck.

Buy It! Mango Cashmere Sweater, $149.99; mango.com

