Our Affordable Obsession: Modern Hoop Earrings for Only $38!

Fashion trends come and go but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years it’s that hoop earrings are a wardrobe mainstay. Now more than ever fashion girls and celebrities are taking a page out of JLo’s handbook (she’s one of the ultimate hoop earring enthusiasts) and rocking everything from classic gold and silver to larger-than-life diamond styles. But, if you already own at least a dozen pairs from Claire’s like Khloé Kardashian and are looking to update your jewelry collection with something a little more unique we suggest trying out a pair of non-traditional hoops like this interlinked style from BaubleBar for only $38. The various-sized rings are modern and chic and the dramatic silhouette is cool enough to make any outfit feel instantly more polished.

Buy It! BaubleBar Romelia Linked Hoop Earrings, $38; baublebar.com