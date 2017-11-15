What We’re Buying: Bassist Nik West’s Purple Bodysuit

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring bassist Nik West, who recorded albums with Prince and just released her new single “Purple Unicorn.”



Nik West, Musician: I’m currently buying bodysuit jackets. Since fall and winter are coming up, these are cozy, fashionable, and I can wear pants or skirts with them. The one I am wearing is made by Situationist, a fashion line made in the Republic of Georgia where my fiancé was born. Anything in the shade of purple has been catching my eye lately and with this, I have the best of both worlds!

Check out Nik West’s new single “Purple Unicorn,” and follow her on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook!



What do you think of Nik’s killer purple one-piece? Sound off in the comments below!