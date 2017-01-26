What We’re Buying: The Velvet Pants Model Emme Loves for Winter

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our weekly What We’re Loving Right Now gallery for proof!) This week, we’re featuring fashion’s first plus-size supermodel and style icon, Emme, who shares the velvet pants she’s planning on living in all winter long.

Emme, TV personality, model, author, brand spokesperson and creative director of her clothing lines: For years now, I’ve been obsessed by these black velvet, faux five-pocket jeans from NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans). When the weather gets a little chilly, on go my velvet gems with a silk long-sleeved button-up top, add a black leather boot, wrap a shawl around my shoulders and off I go to the city for meetings, interviews or cocktails. Here, I’m going for a kind of New York head-to-toe black look with a play on textures: velvet pants, leather boots, and jersey structural top (by BCBG) under my puffy coat for my rehearsal. Oh and don’t forget my über cool Ryan Wilde violet hat!

Nothing says fall and winter in my wardrobe than these velvet NYDJs. They’re my go-to, tried and true holiday party pant. When paired with a sparkly top or a chic oversized slouchy sweater, can take you anywhere and look well put together. Plus, when pictures start to fly, velvet absorbs light so it’s a naturally slenderizing fabric to wear for all body shapes!

Emme recently served as a judge for Dia&Co and PLUS Model Magazine’s latest plus-size model search and to keep up with more stylish updates, be sure to follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.