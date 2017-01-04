People

What We're Buying: Arrow Star Echo Kellum's Insanely Cool Sneakers

By @nicefunalex

Posted on

Echo Kellum/WWB
Courtesy Echo Kellum

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our weekly What We’re Loving Right Now gallery for proof!) This week, we’re featuring actor Echo Kellum (who you love on Arrow)  and his favorite-ever pair of sneakers.

Echo Kellum, actor and star of the CW’s Arrow: “I am a huge Nike and Jordan shoe collector and there is nothing I hold dearer to my heart than my Jordan 12 Wings. There were only 12,000 made and I was fortunate enough to snag a pair. They are so fresh, I may never wear them! Which is truly a shame – but also a sneaker head’s dream!”

Echo Kellum is the star of Arrow on the CW. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram for more! 

