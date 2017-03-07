Here’s Exactly How Much You Should Spend on a Wedding Gift

This article originally appeared on Money.

Wedding etiquette is always a touchy subject, even when it comes to giving the right gift. There are many things to consider when picking something out for the happy couple, including how much you’re spending to just attend the thing! Watch the Coinage video below for guidelines on getting the right gift for the next wedding you attend, without breaking your bank account.

Above all, it’s best to remember – don’t go rogue and stay within reason. With these tips, you will be ready to impress the newlyweds with something they’ll love, and your bank account will stay happy.