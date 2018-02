Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here!

Get your credit cards ready because you're not going to want to miss out on the amazing deals happening at Nordstrom. From now through February 25th, you can score up to 40 percent off thousands of styles, including some of the hottest upcoming trends for spring — like white mules, straw handbags, rainbow accessories and one-shoulder tops. Scroll through to shop 17 of our favorite picks!