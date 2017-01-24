What To Buy From Free People’s Valentine’s Day Shop (All The Proceeds Go To Charity!)

If the massive amounts of chocolate hearts staring you in the face every time you walk into a drugstore didn’t tip you off, Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. And if you’re like most people, you’re either stumped on what to buy the people you love … or avoiding the stress by saving your shopping until the last minute (don’t worry, we won’t judge).

To make it easier on you, Free People just launched its Valentine’s Day shop online, chock full of endless gifts for every person you need to shop for. And things get even better. In the spirit of the season of love, the brand is donating 100 percents of its proceeds on Valentine’s Day merchandise to three great causes: Girls Inc (which provides female empowerment programs to girls), PAWS (which rescues Philadelphia’s homeless animals) and Clean Water Fund (which protects clean drinking water in U.S.).

Check our favorite picks below to find the perfect Valentine’s gift for any woman in your life – and yes, splurging on yourself counts too!

Sick of the sub-50º temperatures? Snag a floral sundress and start counting down the days until spring finally hits.

Embrace your inner cool girl (or encourage your special someone to do the same) by getting one of these velvet chokers that come in shades ranging from navy to pink.

Because no matter the occasion, a sweet-smelling and beautiful candle is a foolproof gift.

A slouchy knit top makes a cozy addition to any woman’s wardrobe in the chilly winter months.

Any glitter-obsessed gal will be more than happy to pull this pink sparkle covered wallet out of her purse each time she buys her morning latte.

What are you buying from Free People’s Valentine’s Day Shop? Tell us in the comments below.