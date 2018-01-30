Kim Kardashian West may give “zero f—-“ about other people’s opinions, but her latest sexy “Bo Derek”-inspired photo spree continues to see backlash. First, she was called out for cultural appropriation, referring to her new hair style has “Bo Derek braids” instead of cornrows. Then Lindsay Lohan said her braids were “confusing” to which Kardashian West clapped back, “so is your sudden accent.” And now Wendy Williams is weighing in on the scandalous Instagram photos.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams show, the host delivered a spirited tirade on Kardashian West’s racy photo shoot during her “Hot Topics” segement, and elicited a lot of “oooohhhhhhhhhs” from her audience.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Wendy began. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

The very blunt host did not stop there, continuing to take down the 37-year-old reality star mogul and her husband Kanye West.

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the poll on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Williams then went on to defend Lohan who was a guest on her show earlier this month.

“No, excuse me, she did not have the foreign accent when she was here,” Williams said. “Lindsay is back and ready to be back on top.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has slammed The Wests.

In January 2016, during the Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Twitter shakedown, West Tweeted some serious slams at his ex and her then-boyfriend .

“You let a stripper trap you,” West tweeted at Khalifa referencing Rose after the rapper made fun of West for changing his album wave from Swish to Waves.

Williams attacked West for calling out Rose’s past, telling her audience, “We recall meeting your wife on her back… I’m embarrassed for Kim Kardashian, I’m not going to even call you West because that’s not a real marriage.”

In 2015, Kardashian West took Williams to task for accusing her of faking her pregnancy.

“[Kim] seems like the type who might be able to get pregnant, but she’s using that woman’s trickery, you know what I mean? And so now it’s down to allegedly is she really pregnant or do they have a surrogate? Only time will tell,” Williams said on her show after Kim announced her second pregnancy.

Kardashian West, however, was in the process of building her website and app, which she said would be used as a place to blast her haters.

“Can’t wait til my website is active! I’m gonna do live video streaming so every time someone talks shit I can go blast the f— outta them,” she Tweeted. She also called out Williams for her “lies” adding that she would address false claims on her Instagram.

The star’s clap back to Williams current roast is bound to come, and she has maintained that she doesn’t care what others say about her.

On Monday night, her sister Khloé Kardashian praised her for her social media clap backs.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day!” Khloé wrote on Twitter. “Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨”

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” Khloé continued. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”