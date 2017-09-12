Wendy Williams Hits the Beach in Barbados Wearing a Tiny String Bikini

How you doin’, Wendy Williams?

The talk show host showed off her tight tummy and curves in a little black string bikini on the beach in Barbados this week.

Williams, 53, paired her swimwear look with a silver “W” necklace and an over-sized pair of blinged out pink sunglasses. Her blonde locks were pulled up into a messy bun as she was photographed enjoying the sand and surf with husband Kevin Hunter.

Williams has long been candid about learning to love her body, telling DuJour magazine in 2016, “I grew up a fat girl in Jersey with low self-esteem. I’m a showgirl, but I wasn’t comfortable with being stared at.”

The star lost 50 pounds in three years, she said on her show in 2015.

“Of all the crazy diets I’ve been on, none have ever been as effective as [saying to myself], ‘Just push back, fatso. Just stop eating so much,’ ” she shared, adding, “And I don’t love food as much as I used to.”

“Slow and steady is the name of the game,” she advised her viewers. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

“I no longer believe in fad diets, crash diets. I don’t believe in diet pills,” the host said. “I don’t want my heart to race and pop out of my chest. Yes, I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me.”

In addition to the liposuction and tummy tuck, Williams got breast implants more than two decades ago.