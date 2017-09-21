The launch of an organic beauty line isn’t exactly breaking news these days, but when its creators are two beauty industry veterans who used to market moisturizers with a four-figure price tag, it begs the question: Why leave all of those fancy creams behind? So we sat down with former La Prairie executives Lynne Florio and Renee Tavoularis to talk about their surprising foray into wellness —with the launch of their site, Well Within Beauty, plus a complementary skincare line — and why they’re unfazed by aging.

What was your favorite product that you launched at La Prairie?

LF: I’m going to take you back almost 30 years. The very first product I launched into the market was Skin Caviar. Anyone who was in the industry at that time remembers that launch. It was so different. Now beads are everywhere, but back in the late 80s, it was new technology.

Some people didn’t quite understand what it was about. I remember getting a phone call from a woman in Greece and she said, “I’ve been a long term La Prairie user and I love all of your products, but this product doesn’t work.” And I said, “OK, explain to me what you were expecting and why it doesn’t work.” And she said, “Well, I ate three jars of it and I still don’t see any difference.” Luckily, she was okay!

What was the most expensive product you launched?

LF: Cellular Cream Platinum Rare. It was $1000. We launched it in September 2008, three days before the market crashed, so we panicked. But we sold out in Bergdorf Goodman by November. It was a lesson about La Prairie: If you have innovation and you have performance, women are willing to pay the price.

Do you still use La Prairie products?

LF: No. Since the launch of our website, Well Within Beauty, is the beginning of a business and the beginning of clean and natural journey, we had to get rid of [those products]. But I do still use their cosmetics bags!

Lets talk about that journey. What made you shift your focus to the wellness world?

LF: I really only started 18 months ago. I was a very late starter, because like a lot of people, I had a lot of excuses: I’m too busy, I have two kids. I have this, I have that. I didn’t make myself a priority. But when I turned 60, I felt like I had to make a change and be healthy. And I wanted a new career and luckily Renee wanted the same things as I did at the same time.

RT: I’ve always been into wellness. I was a vegetarian for over 15 years. In college I became a certified personal trainer. But when you get into your career and start having children, you just slowly make less time for self-care. So when I transitioned into leaving the corporate world and starting our own company (at 50), I dove into a plant-based lifestyle. I got every single book imaginable. I changed everything in my pantry and learned how to cook. A couple friends recommended The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and that’s how I became a health coach.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For in 2017

Why is it so hard to practice self-care?

LF: It means you’re putting yourself first. And it’s a process. When your’e working, you can’t be slow. Everything has to be fast. But when it’s about your health and wellness, it’s not going to happen tomorrow. You have to accept that it’s going to happen over time. I lost 26 pounds in 18 months and I didn’t use the word diet. [Editor’s note: Lynne describes her diet as “vegan by day, carnivore by night”]

RT: When I work with a client [as a health coach], I tell them to do one or two things a week so it becomes a habit. Once you start adopting those little things, you start to feel better.

And in addition to creating a website, you also launched a plant-based skincare brand. What did you think was missing in that space?

RT: Collectively, we have over 50 years of experience in luxury skincare. We really wanted to take those learnings and apply them to the natural, organic space. We saw the need for a line that had a welcoming sensorial experience in form and function: the texture, the feel, the smell. And we wanted to bring credibility to the space. We have four independent certifications that are above and beyond what is required. [Editor’s note: see them all here.] Our chemist told us we couldn’t create the entire line because our criteria was so strict.

LF: The hardest part was to get the sensorial experience right. The products had to feel great and smell great while only using natural ingredients and eco-responsible practices.

RELATED: Julia Roberts Answers Our Burning Questions about Her Beauty Habits

How do you feel about the term anti-aging?

LF: We spent 26 years talking about anti-aging. And there was a while there when it was the most searched word. Maybe when you reach a certain age, you realize, “I’m aging and there’s nothing I can do about it.” We’re very proud of our ages, we want to embrace it and own it.

RT: It’s about enjoying the moment and being the healthiest and best version you can be every day.

What’s your vision for the future of Well Within?

RT: We’re launching a plant-based, clean and sustainable nutritional supplement that promotes skin health from the inside out later this fall. And we’re expanding in the beauty category as well so you’ll see hair, body and eventually, makeup. But really, we’re just experiencing the journey with our fellow wellness seekers and we’ll see where that leads us.

What do you think of their journey into wellness? Sound off below.