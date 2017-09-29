The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

Nothing is better than heading into the weekend with some fun plans — especially if those plans include indulging in some retail therapy. This weekend happens to be full of some pretty incredible fall sales so we’ve picked out three brands that are serving up some of the best deals for you to start shopping now. Score big on some of the hottest fall trends like block heel ankle booties at Urban Outfitters, cozy and comfy sweaters at J. Crew Factory and statement-making accessories at BaubleBar.

Scroll down to find out more about these amazing deals and start shopping!

Urban Outfitters

Step into the weekend in style with 20 percent off all shoes at Urban Outfitters. There are tons of cute fall booties, sneakers, mules and even slippers on sale. No promo code is needed, just add your favorites to your shopping cart and check out.

Buy It! Juliet Floral Ankle Boot, $63.20 (orig. $79); urbanoutfitters.com

J. Crew Factory

Sweater weather is here and our friends over at J. Crew Factory want to help you stock up on some of the cutest, coziest styles with their Buy One, Get One Free sweater sale happening now. Just enter the promo code “COZYUP” at checkout to score this amazing deal.

Buy It! Striped Ruffle-Cuff Sweater, $54.50 (orig. $59.50); jcrewfactory.com

BaubleBar

Hurry and head to BaubleBar right now to take 25 percent off everything including these gorgeous statement earrings that will instantly add some fun to any outfit. Just use the promo code “BIGONE” at checkout and hurry – the sale ends tonight at 11:59pm!

Buy It! BaubleBar Criselda Ball Drop Earrings, $36 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Which sales are you shopping this weekend? Comment below and let us know!