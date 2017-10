Celeb Inspiration: Victoria Beckham, Blake Lively and Kerry Washington

Fall wedding season is officially underway, and if you’ve already put your favorite dress to use on more than one occasion (and posted the pictures on Instagram!) consider a jumpsuit as a chic alternative.

Jumpsuits are a seriously stylish way to make a statement, as these stars clearly prove with their red carpet looks. You can have fun with color like Kerry Washington and Blake Lively, or opt for a sexy open back silhouette like Victoria Beckham.

Scroll through to shop some of our favorites for every budget and you're sure to be the best dressed guest.