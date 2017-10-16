We Wore What's Danielle Bernstein Launched Clothing at Bloomingdale's - Here's what We're Buying

The great thing about blogs like Danielle Bernstein’s We Wore What is that it’s brimming with amazing outfit ideas. The not-so-great thing is that we don’t all have Bernstein’s budget to purchase the designer duds she looks so cute in. Bernstein heard her fans loud and clear – and now she’s bringing you 13 pieces under $229 inspired by her style. The blogger teamed up with 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Bloomingdale’s to launch her very first clothing collection that’s full of wardrobe staples sure to end your outfit FOMO.

According to a press release, Bernstein built on the key pieces that 7 For All Mankind and Splendid are known for (denim and knits) and made design additions to these classic pieces to make them her own. She gave jeans a super high-waisted fit, made sweatshirts very oversized and created a star-print sweatsuit.

RELATED PHOTOS: Arielle Charnas of Something Navy Just Launched Something Really Chic at Nordstrom — Here’s What We’re Buying

She’s “so excited” to unveil the collection, which goes on sale today, but perhaps not as excited as you are to shop it. “We’ve created the perfect basics and casual attire in both the denim and athleisure categories,” she said in a statement.

How to Get Glowing Skin and Bold Lips Like Huda Kattan

The collection ranges in price from $54 to $229 and is available exclusively at Bloomingdale’s in stores and online. The pieces might have just hit shelves, but we suggest getting as many items in your cart as you can. Here’s what we’re snatching up first.

Buy It!

Buy It!

Buy It!

Buy It!

Buy It!

Which item is your favorite?