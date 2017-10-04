WATCH: Margot Robbie Tattoos a Production Staffer Live on The Graham Norton Show

Some people like to go the gym, read books or catch up on reality TV in their free time. For Margot Robbie, her go-to hobby is tattooing her friends.

After the actress’s best friend Sophia gifted her a tattoo gun while shooting Suicide Squad a few years ago, Robbie’s picked up a knack for sketching and tatting up her friends and co-workers. And from the looks of it, the star’s tattoo talent still seems to be booming.

Robbie appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and discussed how her love of tattoos blossomed by tattooing her co-stars, like Cara Delevingne, on the set of Suicide Squad.

“Yeah we call them toe-mojis,” Robbie said of the smiley face tattoos she drew on Delevingne’s toes during filming. “Weirdly enough no one else wanted them so just the two of us got the toe-mojis. But everyone else got ‘squad’ written on them and other people would just come by the trailer and get anything.”

#tbt TOEMOJI TIME with @margotrobbie @suicidesquadmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 23, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

Robbie says that by now, she’s tattooed close to 100 people now, even though she claims they’re only “little ones.”

“Honestly I am probably getting worse as I go along,” she said. But the next thing we knew, Norton was putting Robbie to the test live on his show. The host asked Witherspoon, Gosling and Ford if they were willing to let Robbie give them a tattoo, which didn’t illicit the best response. “It would be so funny, please!” Robbie said to Ford, who looked flabbergasted at the idea of it.

“Are you genuinely thinking about this?” Norton asked Ford. “No! Not at all. That’s acting,” he replied.

When no one volunteered, Norton called upon a Margot Robbie superfan and member of his production staff, Adam, to come on stage and get a toe-moji tattoo from the actress. “I’m probably more nervous than you are to be honest!” she said as she prepared to go in.

Want to see Margot put her tattooing skills to the test? Watch the full clip above!

