As someone who works in beauty, I come across new natural, organic and healthy beauty brands on a daily basis. Consumers are starting to care so much more about the ingredients they put on their skin (just like we care about the food we put in our bodies!) than they have before. And major retailers have been catching on.

Earlier this year, Bluemercury announced it would be added even more green beauty products to its lineup (which already featured good-for-you brands like Juice Beauty and REN Skincare); Target added a transparent ingredient policy to encourage more green beauty; and Nordstrom launched its “Natural Outposts” section online and in stores. And now, Walmart is joining the conversation with a pledge to require more transparency from its vendors.

Just this week, the brand released a statement announcing that starting in 2018, all brands in the beauty aisles will be expected to list the ingredients of their products on labels and online as an effort to increase transparency for customers. In addition, Walmart also plans to roll out an even larger sustainable product selection going forward.

“We know our customers are interested in what goes into products and how they are made. It’s important for them, and we are advocating for them by encouraging innovation and transparency into that process,” Zach Freeze, senior director of strategic initiatives for sustainability at Walmart said in a statement.

Excited about the news but don’t want to wait that long to buy more natural or environmentally-friendly beauty options at your local Walmart? Check out some great natural products that the store already stocks, including the just-launched green brand Found, to shop now!

