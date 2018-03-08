6 Suprisingly Fashionable Items You Can Now Shop at Walmart for Under $25

If you love affordable fashion (and you do), you’re going to go nuts for the stylish new brands Walmart just launched. As big box retailers continue to up their on-trend offerings for women of all ages and sizes, Walmart – the largest retailer in the world – has officially launched four new private-label clothing lines including Terra & Sky, a plus size women’s clothing line, Time and Tru a brand that caters to women looking for more trend-driven styles, George which strictly offers menswear, and Wonder Nation for children.

The best part? The inclusive price tags don’t rule out the fashionable vibes. The brands range in price from $5 to $30 and are full of cute floral prints, skinny jeans and off-the-shoulder tops offered in both regular and plus size. Terra & Sky, the new plus size label, consists of cute white jeans, sporty joggers, flowy tops and maxi skirts that are sure to take you from now through spring in style. Walmart’s second new women’s clothing line, Time and Tru, offers trendy denim jeans and shorts, bohemian-style blouses and cute spring-ready shirtdresses.

Scroll down to check out six of the cutest pieces from Walmart’s newest fashion offerings starting at just $10!

