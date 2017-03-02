See Photos from Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun's Ethereal, Yet Traditional, Hilltop Wedding

This past December, Walking Dead star Steven Yeun married his love of seven years, photographer Joana Pak during a hilltop wedding at Los Angeles’ Paramour estate. Then last month, the two announced they had a baby on the way! And now they’re giving Martha Stewart Weddings a look at all of the beautiful details from their romantic ceremony.

Surrounded by ethereal flowers and butterfly-embellished china, the two celebrated with 220 guests at a ceremony that mixed together elements of their heritage with their quirky tastes. In order to keep the ceremony “very relaxed and focused on a greater message of love,” Yeun tells Martha Stewart Weddings that they didn’t focus too much on religion. However, the two turned to their Korean heritage for their outfits, which were versions of the classic Korean Hanbok, and honored their parents by giving their mothers bouquets during the ceremony.

The bride’s, designed by MeeHee Hanbok Couture, included a floral-embroidered silver top and fluffy white tulle skirt, which she paired with a pair of Céline pumps and a voluminous side braid. The groom’s charcoal and white number was designed by Bettl Hanbok, while Pak’s bridesmaids wore beaded gowns in silver, navy and blush tones, and groomsmen sported dark suits.

There were more elements of their shared Korean heritage at the party, including Korean-American fusion food and celebration noodles for a late-night snack, but the music was split between a DJ and a Motown band. You can see even more gorgeous photos of the evening here.

What do you think of the couple’s soiree? Sound off in the comments below.