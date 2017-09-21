Let’s go back, back to the beginning… remember when pretty much all you wore was VS Pink sweats all day, every day? (Some of us never moved past that phase: At least one PeopleStyle editor confesses she still lives in the ridiculously comfy set.) If you’re feeling a little nostalgic for high school these day (well, at least the parts of high school that allowed you to essentially live in pajamas) we have good news: the brand is bringing back their iconic sweatpants! Yes, the ones that say PINK on the butt! But there’s a catch: They’re back today and today only, starting at 9:00 a.m. in select stores and on victoriassecret.com/pink.

In honor of the epic throwback surprise, VS Pink dug up archival imagery with some of the original models. We’re talking Miranda Kerr, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk. Those who follow Victoria’s Secret closely know that Pink is frequently the launching pad for up-and-coming models who want to go from sweet to sexy superstar, and that’s abundantly clear looking at these throwback photos of some of your faves.

Miranda Kerr (spokesmodel in 2006, Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2007-2012)

Behati Prinsloo (spokesmodel in 2008, current Victoria’s Secret Angel and Adam Levine’s wife and baby mama)

Candice Swanepoel (current Victoria’s Secret Angel)

Elsa Hosk (spokesmodel in 2011, current Victoria’s Secret Angel)

You may have also noticed a few “OG” VS Pink gals showing off some custom goods on social media this week. Alessandra Ambrosio (the first-ever Pink model in 2004!), Sara Sampaio (2013) and Rachel Hilbert (2015) all shared their signature pants on Instagram stories.

Thinking Pink? Pick up your own pair of sweats today before you miss the chance to once again proudly proclaim your commitment to comfort down your pants leg.

How many VS Pink sweatpants did you have growing up? Do you still have any today?

