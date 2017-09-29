PEOPLE Magazine Clutch Hits Off-White Runway – Plus Naomi Campbell Closes the Show with Princess Diana Tribute!

While handbags and crossbody purses have always been reliable accessories, clutches are also perfect accent pieces to make a statement—and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh agrees.

Abloh, 36, presented his brand’s Spring 2018 collection during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, and noticeably in the hands of supermodels Jourdan Dunn, Dilone and Yoon Young Bae were carryalls mimicking some major magazines — including PEOPLE!

Dunn commanded the runway in a double denim ensemble with white boots that color coordinated with the baby blue and ivory hues of the PEOPLE logo on her clutch. (Other publications included TIME, Life and The Sun.)

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Also strutting the Off-White runway were Kaia Gerber and Naomi Campbell, who closed the show.

Campell’s walk was a tribute to the late Princess Diana, 20 years since the “People’s Princess” died in a tragic car accident in Paris. Campbell’s look featured a sharply-tailored white blazer and Diana’s favorite leisure look: a pair of bike shorts.

Talk about fashion royalty honoring real-life royalty!

On Tuesday, Bella Hadid was spotted holding Off-White’s TIME clutch when she arrived at a hotel in Paris for an after party. And Kendall Jenner recently showed off a clutch that appeared to be a rolled-up magazine but was a vintage French weekly.

RELATED GALLERY: Fashion Week Jets to Paris! See All the Can’t-Miss Moments

And does anyone else remember when Carrie Bradshaw (a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker) carried a magazine clutch in season 3, episode 8?

What do you think of Off-White’s magazine clutches? Sound off in the comments below!