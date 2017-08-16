The Most Viral Fashion Products of 2017

Balenciaga Arena Extra-Large Shopper Tote Bag

The same designer behind Vetements, Demna Gvasalia, is also the mastermind behind this giant, very pricey tongue-in-cheek bag from Balenciaga that just so happens to bear a striking resemblance to a certain tote known to anyone who has furnished their home at Ikea. While the original Balenciaga bag that retails for $2,145 is totally sold out, thankfully, Ikea's identical Frakta bag is always available both online and in stores for an extrememly reasonable $0.99.