The Most Viral Fashion Products of 2017
All of these pieces of apparel have set the Internet buzzing, for better or worse
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Vetements x Levi's Reworked Zip Denim
This year of bizarre, viral fashion officially kicked off with the release of Vetements' controversial, yet ubiquitous, collaboration with Levi's featuring a very suggestive zipper that goes from the back waistband, through the crotch, all the way to the front, giving belfie lovers everywhere an all-new way to flaunt their favorite asset.
Balenciaga Arena Extra-Large Shopper Tote Bag
The same designer behind Vetements, Demna Gvasalia, is also the mastermind behind this giant, very pricey tongue-in-cheek bag from Balenciaga that just so happens to bear a striking resemblance to a certain tote known to anyone who has furnished their home at Ikea. While the original Balenciaga bag that retails for $2,145 is totally sold out, thankfully, Ikea's identical Frakta bag is always available both online and in stores for an extrememly reasonable $0.99.
Topshop Clear Knee Mom Jeans
While these pants began as a viral sensation, they actually became popular enough to both sell out and even make a celebrity cameo on none other than pre-teen style icon and Calvin Klein muse Millie Bobby Brown.
Topshop Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans
But Topshop wasn't quite done with their plastic pant madness just yet. The brand produced yet another pair of controversial lower body coverings, this time a completely translucent pair of jeans. They're the sartorial equivalent of a sauna for one.
Y/Project Detachable Cut-Out Front Jeans
Y/Project unleashed a pair of convertable chap denim that can be worn as pants or short-shorts with just a sliver of flesh showing in-between. If you're curious what occasion these jeans could possibly be suitable for, just turn to It-Girl Gigi Hadid, who has already been spotted out in them.
PRPS Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans
These $425 artifically mud-stained jeans had the masses wondering, couldn't you just go roll around outside and get the same effect for a whole lot less? Inexplicably, these pants have also sold out, but never fear because Nordstrom has a whole array of faux dirty denim available for you to peruse.
The RompHim
It's the Kickstarter idea that took the world of men's fashion by storm. And at long last the perfect fun-meets-function garment can be yours, as the RompHim finally begins shipping out orders at the end of August.
Beloved Sexy Chest One-Piece
Beloved is the maker of swimsuits you'll truly never be able to unsee. Beginning with this trompe l'oeil one-piece of a man's hairy chest—the perfect look for anyone who is looking to free the nipple while still staying modest.
Beloved Shocked Trump One-Piece
Likewise, the image emblazoned on the brand's Trump suit is a hard one to shake. Whether you love him or hate him, wearing 45's infinite double-chins on your crotch maybe isn't the most flattering of seaside fashions.
Ugg x Jeremy Scott
Fashion people love an ugly chic shoe. And while the sartorial jury's still out on this particular pair, we have a sneaking suspicion you're going to see a whole lot of these flame-covered Uggs stomping through the snow mounds in a few months, "good taste" be damned.
Raf Simons Duct Tape
To the untrained eye, this may appear like just your run-of-the-mill roll of duct tape. But this particular roll was designed by Raf Simons and retails for a staggering $200. And if you're wondering why adhesive emblazoned with a vague slogan is being included in a fashion roundup, blame the product's description, which suggests it could also be used as a belt.