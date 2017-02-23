Viola Davis Celebrates Her 'Boob-age' Once Again in a Head-Turning Cutout Gown

Viola Davis isn’t just Hollywood royalty, with a résumé replete with some of the biggest hit films and TV shows and acting chops that clearly can rival even those of silver screen legend Denzel Washington. Over the past few years she’s also become a red carpet darling. With her love for structural silhouettes, vibrant, unexpected colors, and a serious smattering of diamonds, the actress has quickly found herself on many best dressed lists. And with the Academy Awards right around the corner, Davis gave us all a little preview of the type of glamour we can all expect at this weekend’s ceremony.

The Best Supporting Actress hopeful attended the 8th Annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, celebrating all of the exceptional black actresses in Hollywood ahead of Sunday night’s big award show. The Fences star wore a sexy gown to the event with a black-and-nude patterned skirt, two small triangular cutouts at the waist and a deep-V wraparound neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage.

RELATED PHOTOS: My First Academy Awards: See The Ultimate Throwback Photos!

The star’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE of the Oscar-nominee’s style, “Viola’s signature is strong color and clean lines. But there are no rules with Viola–she is always open and inspired by a variety of ideas.” According to Davis, however, when asked at the SAG Awards about the inspiration behind her look for the big night, her real style M.O. is, “always trying to emphasize my skin…I just always want to celebrate my skin tone — and my boob-age.” Sage words of sartorial wisdom from the thrice-nominated actress.

What do you think of Viola’s pre-Oscars look? What do you hope to see her wearing at the Oscars? Sound off below!