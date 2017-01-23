Oscar Buzz? Viola Davis Is Just Worried About Fitting Into Her Dress on the Big Night!

Forget a speech, Viola Davis has even bigger fish to fry at this year’s Academy Awards.

“Right now, I’m working on trying to fit into that Oscar dress — because I know what it looks like,” the 51-year-old actress told Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan when asked whether she has thought about preparing a speech.

Davis is heading into awards season strong with her Golden Globes win for her role in Fences and her newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have yet to be announced — they’ll be revealed tomorrow morning — but Davis has been the talk of the town for her critically acclaimed role in the play-turned-movie.

Davis told Strahan that an Oscar win would be a “sweet moment” for both her and her mother.

“My mom called today. She said she wanted to go to the Oscars,” she said. “If you knew her, you’d know how shocking that is. Most of the time she just wants to go to the track to play the slot machines.”

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Wanted to Be Wonder Woman as a Kid — ‘I Was Bullied’

The How to Get Away With Murder actress also opened up about receiving the coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“That was pretty spectacular. To look at my family in the audience and my friends. And to have Meryl Streep introduce me,” she said.

“I just had a moment of seeing that little girl from Central Falls who just wanted a meal. Who just wanted to have a house and a bed of her own. I thought to myself, ‘Oh my! God has blessed me.’ “