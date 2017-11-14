Viola Davis might be the biggest fan of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

The star, who has sat in many makeup chairs during her career, has always been confronted with one challenge when it comes to makeup: finding the right foundation shade. But thanks to Rihanna, Davis says that issue has finally been solved for her — and women everywhere.

“The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone,” Davis tells Refinery29 of Rihanna’s new range of foundation, which includes 40 shades.

RELATED PHOTOS: Rihanna Wears a Bra to the Valerian Premiere, Plus More of Her Riskiest Looks Ever

Before Rihanna’s Pro Filt’R Soft Matte Longer Foundation shades launched at Sephora, Davis says she turned to mixing multiple shades in order to get the perfect color for her skin.

“I don’t feel like I have to get something five shades lighter, or mix two shades together in order to get my shade. And it feels like my natural skin,” she said. “It’s full coverage, and I’m honored by the fact that I’m recognized in this beauty line. I thank Rihanna for that.”

The star adds that the range, which is available on Sephora.com, has especially made life easier for women in smaller cities, who don’t always have the vast variety of beauty products readily available.

“As opposed to going to a drugstore and another drugstore, especially if you’re somewhere in like, I don’t know, Montana where you can’t find anything for you,” she said. “It makes you think then, Ok no one is thinking of me. It’s something that I struggled with a lot.”

What do you think of Fenty Beauty’s shade range? Sound off in the comments below.