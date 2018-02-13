According to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, there’s only one fabric you should be adding to your wardrobe right now: Vinyl. The model has been seen stepping out during New York Fashion Week not once, not twice but three times in various styles of the glossy, high-shine PVC fabric. Between her $1,095 RtA Theadora Patent Leather pants (which also happens to be a favorite style of Kourtney Kardashian and model Sara Sampaio), a $664 By Malene Birger trench coat and $1,050 Petar Petrov wrap skirt it’s clear that it’s time to embrace the trend.

The liquid-looking material was once a ’90s staple, and most recently seen all over the SS18 runways at shows like Marc Jacobs and Chanel. Bloggers and influencers on Instagram have embraced the trend too, rocking red and black PVC pants, vinyl mini skirts paired with chunky knits and vintage t-shirts, and even colored vinyl trench coats. If you’re like us and looking to get ahead of spring’s biggest trend on a real-person budget, we’ve rounded up 5 affordable options that won’t break the bank.

Scroll down to shop our top picks and try the vinyl trend out for yourself!

Buy It! Mango Vinyl Trousers, $59.99; mango.com

Buy It! Current Air Vinyl Long Line Jacket with Belt, $135; asos.com

Buy It! Topshop Split Vinyl Pencil Skirt, $95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASOS Oversized Trench in Vinyl, $143; asos.com

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Black Vinyl Skinny Jean, $45; prettylittlething.com

