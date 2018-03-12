Go Inside Victoria's Secret PINK's Epic Spring Break Pool Party

Courtesy PINK

Spring Break season has just kicked off, which means your Instagram FOMO is about to get really real. But don’t panic. If you haven’t booked a trip yet, we got a peek inside Victoria’s Secret PINK’s Spring Break 2018 kickoff in Miami, and it will convince you to book a tropical vacation immediately.

The brand created an unbelievable three-part spring break extravaganza for fans to party, PINK style, in three different locations across the country. Guests entered for the chance to win invites weeks ago, and a lucky few have started experiencing the amazing action-packed weekends — in mansions filled with fun installations and Instagram-friendly activities!

First, PINK hosted guests at a ranch in Austin, Texas where they went on horse back riding excursion among other fun activities. Then, the party moved to Miami on Saturday for some fun in the sun.

PINK threw a pool party to end all pool parties in a gorgeous three-story water-front Miami mansion where guests sipped on fancy coconut drinks (made in real coconut shells) while posing in a giant coconut-shaped pool chair (because if you didn’t Instagram it, did it even happen?).

In between lounging by the pool, soaking in the hot tub and laying out, guests were treated to hand massages, manicures, a braid bar and a sun hat personalization station.

After just one glimpse at the event’s #PinkParadise hashtag, it was clear that the party was the perfect kickoff to Miami’s Spring Break season. Blogger Kelly Peñaranda, who was in attendance at the event, shared her spring break packing essentials with us, just in time for your next tropical getaway.

First thing’s first, every spring breaker needs a cool bathing suit (she’s wearing Victoria’s Secret in her video, above).

And her favorite bikini style at the moment is a thong bottom. “I’m definitely a bikini person and recently I moved to thong bikinis,” she told PeopleStyle. “I was very conservative before but now I think thong bikinis are cool. When you tan it was just so weird to see a huge white part, plus I think it’s just sexier and it shows that you’re comfortable with who you are and your body.”

And the second thing everyone needs in their beach bags is a leave-in conditioner. “I surf so I wash my hair after and put in leave-in conditioner. When you put in some leave-in conditioner, forget it, your hair looks great!”