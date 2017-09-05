Victoria's Secret Models Are Putting Their Weirdest Underwear to Good Use at Burning Man

Over the past decade or so, music festivals have gone from the exclusive domain of free-spirited baby boomers and those whose preferred footwear consists exclusively of Birkenstocks to a place where every type of celebrity goes to see and be seen by their Hollywood contemporaries. Which explains why events like Coachella have become somewhat of a style cliché as of late, with reliably ill-conceived appropriation of various Native American garments and the infinite technicolor wig lewks curated annually by Kylie Jenner. But it’s not just the Indio Valley festival that’s become saturated with A-list stars. It seems the once intimate, yet radical gathering at Burning Man has also become a scantily-clad celeb hotspot, with just about every major Victoria’s Secret model attending this year in some very forward-thinking underwear-centric ensembles.

Martha Hunt hit the dunes of the Black Rock Desert wearing what’s more or less a mermaid-inspired bikini with a slight hippie twist. The model posed for the camera mid-bike ride, wearing an elaborately bejeweled bra (which bears a striking resemblance to the Fantasy Bra worn at last season’s Victoria’s Secret runway show by Jasmine Tookes), teamed with a pair of high-waisted blue iridescent hot pants with a thong bottom. Not in keeping with her Ariel-themed look, however, was a pair of tie-dye socks and white Vans sneakers, but to be fair, when you’re up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun, you’re going to need some more practical footwear.

🔥#burningman2017 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Fellow VS alumni Jasmine Tookes was also in attendance in a look that combined all of her most futuristic pieces of underwear. To celebrate this year’s festival, the model opted for a black bra covered with gold studs, a shredded black bodysuit, and an embellished coin belt with lots of fringe. Tookes paired the look with a headpiece, a matching metal mesh face mask, and a miniature pair of black feathered wings, just to remind everyone that while you can take the Angel off the runway, she’s still gotta fly.

And in looks that involved slightly more than just a bra and bottoms, Alessandra Ambrosio and Shanina Shaik also made an appearance.

And I'm back from #BurningMan 🔥🌵 Burningman is so dear to my ❤️heart . A place where everyone is treated equally 🙏🏽 I had the best time creating beautiful memories with my love , family and new friends 🌈🦄🍄✨ A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Wearing a metal mesh halter top, lace-up shorts, and knee-high lace-up boots, Shanina wrote on Instagram, “And I’m back from #BurningMan Burningman [sic] is so dear to my heart. A place where everyone is treated equally. I had the best time creating beautiful memories with my love, family and new friends.”

Playing on the Playa 🌪🌞🖤 #Burningman A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

But, of course, being a lingerie model, Shaik couldn’t pass up the opportunity to show off some of her more risque apparel as well, posing for a selfie with her fiancé, DJ Ruckus, wearing black, heart-shaped faux-pierced pasties by Zana Bayne x Marc Jacobs and an oversized, studded mesh top from The Naked Tiger, paired with the unofficial accessories of Burning Man: a black bandana and steampunk goggles.

Shine on you crazy diamond … 💎💎💎 #BurningMan A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

And last but not least, OG Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stopped by, blending in with her surroundings and posing in front of a wall of shredded aluminum foil while wearing a silver paillette covered bodysuit with a plunging, halter top neckline, a matching duster covered in even bigger silver paillettes, and a pair of silver bedazzled sunglasses. Perfect for whether you’re protecting your eyes from the latest Playa dust storm or just preparing to stare down the techno-apocalyptic future.

