Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Shares What She Packed in Her Coachella Suitcase

Music fans flocked to Coachella Valley this past weekend for the first few days of the annual music festival — and among those fans were models galore. Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid were just a few of the names to make appearances in Indio, and, of course, everyone came dressed to dance — and party. So what does one pack for what’s essentially a three-day party in the Southern California desert? Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes gave us an exclusive peek inside her suitcase to find out the clothes, beauty products and other essentials she brought with her to Coachella 2018 — and some of her picks will surprise you.

Most versatile item I bring: My heart-shaped sunglasses! They match all of my various outfits for the weekend, and are the best accessory.

The travel-size beauty product I ALWAYS pack and can’t live without: I always make sure I pack a good moisturizer especially for a hot weekend in the desert.

My packing organization secret: I like to pack with my outfits in order. For example, if I’m going away for three days I pack my outfit for the third day on the bottom.

The most expensive thing I packed: My Cartier watch.

My favorite budget find: My Neutrogena makeup wipes. These are my all time favorite and really help to wipe everything off after a long day.

My go-to festival bag is: A crossbody bag. Something that’s light and I don’t have to put down! We move all over the Coachella grounds, so it’s the easiest type of bag to bring.

The three things I will DEFINITELY have in that bag: Beauty light, Chapstick, external charger.

The most comfortable, cute shoes I’m bringing are: Boots!

In my suitcase, you’d be most surprised to find: A steamer.

The thing I bring that reminds me of home: My passport.

The BEST thing for plane travel: 111 Skin face mask! It’s super-hydrating after a long flight and dry weather.

My all-time-favorite bikini: Pink Frankie’s bikini.

This is so genius that everyone needs one: The Victoria’s Secret T-Shirt Bra. It’s the most comfortable bra and is perfect for a weekend festival where comfort is key.

My desert-heat saving grace: Caudalie beauty elixir. It’s the best thing you can do to make sure your skin and makeup stays fresh for long days in the heat.