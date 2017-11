Here's What the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looked Like 10 Years Ago

What do the Spice Girls, Lauren Conrad and Heidi Klum have in common? They were all at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2007. Before things kick off at this year’s show in Shanghai, we’re taking you back in time 10 years to see what was happening on the catwalk, from the outlandish lingerie to the surprise performances.