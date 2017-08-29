The Victoria’s Secret Angels have seen London and they’ve seen France — and now, they’re heading to China to walk (in their underpants) in the first ever Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Shanghai.

After years of filming the iconic fashion show in New York City, the lingerie spectacle moved to London before briefly returning to New York and then heading to Paris last year. Prior to that, models have traveled to Cannes, Los Angeles, and Miami to walk the runway. But this year, the team of around 50 models is set to head across the world to Shanghai for the annual show which airs on November 28.

RELATED PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes With the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Squad

The brand has confirmed that winged runway vets Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Lily Aldridge will star in the show, as well as new moms Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel who are making their return to the catwalk after sitting out last year’s show just months after giving birth to their daughter and son, respectively.

Also in the lineup is Gigi Hadid, who confirmed via Instagram that she’ll be walking in the show for the third time, and her sister Bella, who made her debut on the brand’s catwalk in Paris last year. Joining them will be Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill, among other newcomers.

“Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼

Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year’s fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️@victoriassecret #VSFS2017,” Gigi captioned her social media announcement.

Who are you most excited to see walk the catwalk this year? Sound off in the comments below.