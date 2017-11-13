The performances, the front row cameos, the wings, the butt glue. These have all become synonymous with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. This year, the models are headed to China with the brand, which is expanding its shopping presence in Asia. And there are bound to be some big surprises in store. Below, everything you need to know about the sexiest night on TV.

It’s in Shanghai

They’ve been to London and France, and this year the Victoria’s Secret Angels are continuing their world domination in China!

After years of filming the iconic fashion show in New York City, the lingerie event of the year moved to London before briefly returning to New York and then heading to Paris in 2017. The models have also traveled to Cannes, Los Angeles, and Miami to model their wings on the catwalk.

This year, a team of 50+ models is crossing the globe for the big even in Shanghai.

VS pillars Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge will star in the show, as well as new mom Candice Swanepoel, who is making her return after giving birth to her son. Behati Prinsloo was also set to return this year, but she will take the year off due to the news of her second pregnancy with husband Adam Levine.

Also joining them are Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Taylor Hill, Sui He, Liu Wen and many more.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Walking, Kendall Jenner Is Not

The sister act is headed to China this year, but Kendall will be noticeably missing. (Reminder: She signed a mega deal with lingerie brand La Perla!)

2016 marked Bella Hadid’s debut, and Gigi’s second show. And both sisters earned their wings.

“I can’t believe I have wings,” Bella told PEOPLE at her fitting last year. “It’s surreal! It’s crazy.”

VSxBalmain Collaboration Debut

GET READY FOR THE UNEXPECTED. #VSxBALMAN. ‪11.29.17‬ @victoriassecret @olivier_rousteing A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been casting the Victoria’s Secret Angels in his runway shows for years, so it was only a matter of time before he collaborated with the brand, a partnership he calls “magic.”

And the models couldn’t be more excited.

“Everything that you put on you feel extremely strong, sexy and feminine,” VS vet Adriana Lima says in the clip below.

From what we’ve seen, the collection mixes a lot of leather and lace, plus of course some over-the-top embellishments like spikes, studs and more. So beware if you plan on bringing it to your boudoir.

Karlie Kloss Is Making Her Grand Return

After a three-year hiatus, former Angel Kloss will make her return to the runway. TBD if Taylor will make a cameo too.

Lais Ribeiro Is Wearing the Fantasy Bra

The Brazilian bombshell was totally blindsided when they surprised her with this year’s fantasy bra at one of her fittings.

Weighing more than 600 carats, this year’s blinged-out bra is designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by jeweler Mouawad and is handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold on a custom Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi Bra. The ornate design took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.

“Who doesn’t dream about wearing the Fantasy Bra — I mean it’s an honor to be among Gisele [Bündchen], Candice [Swanepoel], Adriana [Lima], and all the big top models who have worn it in the past,” Ribeiro gushed. “I get too emotional talking about this. I have to work on that.”

The Models Will Be Wearing Robes

Okay, you already knew this, but if you want to be prepared for your viewing party, nab your own hot-pink satin kimono here.

It Airs November 28

At 10 p.m. on CBS. Clear your calendar.

