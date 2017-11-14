Did you ever wonder what $137,000,000 in bras looked like? Well, look no further. The Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra franchise has spanned over two decades and the blinged-out business show no signs of slowing down. Who was the first to wear one? Which Angel wore it three times? (Spoiler: It’s a tie!). There’s a ton of Fantasy Bra Trivia you may not know. So before the models take their wings to the catwalk in Shanghai, China, at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show it’s time to take a trip down Fantasy Bra lane, below.

Claudia Schiffer, 1996

Name: “Million Dollar Miracle Bra,” designed by four New York City private jewelers

Total Value: The debut fantasy bra was called the “Million Dollar Miracle Bra,” because of it’s $1,000,000 price tag, and it was only featured in the catalogue and on billboards, not at the show.

Carat Count: Schiffer was decked in over 100 carats of diamonds thanks to the bra, which was surrounded by a variety of other semi-precious gemstones.

Tyra Banks, 1997



Name: The “Diamond Dream” Bra designed by Harry Winston

Value: $3,000,000

Carat Count: The dream-worthy bra featured 100 diamonds on the sweetheart neckline of the miracle bra and a 42 carat pear-shaped diamond focal point.

Daniela Pestova, 1998

Name: The “Dream Angel” Fantasy Bra designed by Janis Savitt for M&J Savitt

Value: $5,00,000

Carat Count: The bedazzled bustier featured 77 carats of marquise cut rubies and 330 carats of pear and marquise cut diamonds set in platinum for maximum sparkle.

Heidi Klum, 1999 Millenium Bra

Name: The “Millennium” Fantasy Bra

Value: $10,000,000

Carat Count: 2,000 diamonds set in platinum surrounded by several diamond cut sapphires.

Gisele Bündchen, 2000

Name: The “Red Hot” Fantasy Bra

Total Value: 15,000,000 (touted at the time as the “world’s most expensive bra.”

Carat Count: 1,300 gemstones including 300 carats of Thai rubies. It was not featured in the show, but included in the catalogue, and could only be purchased via cashier’s check. The sparkling lingerie held the Guinness World Record as the most expensive piece of lingerie ever created until 2006, when Susan Rosen designed a $20,000,000 bra. Then in 2012, Molly Sims modeled a diamond “bikini” designed by Susan Rosen in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue worth an estimated $30 million.

Heidi Klum, 2001

Name: The “Heavenly Star” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Price: $12,500,000 + a $750,000 sapphire and Diamond Panty

Total Carat Count: The bra featured 1,200 Sri-Lankan pink sapphires, over 2,300 round and marquis diamonds and a 90-carat emerald cut diamond at its center, valued at 10.6 million, for a combined weight of over 200 carats. This was the first bra to be featured on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Karolina Kurkova, 2002

Name: The “Star of Victoria” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Price: $10,000,000

Total Carat Count: This design was “inspired by the provocative lines of the Victoria’s Secret ‘Very Sexy’ Collection,” according to a release from the brand. Featuring 1,150 rubies (150 carats) shaped into roses, 1,600 emeralds (110 carats) shaped into leaves, the bra was topped off with a 60-carat Mouawad Mondera diamond. The matching panties weigh in at a total of 168 carats thanks to the combination of 2,420 rubies, emeralds and diamonds.

Heidi Klum, 2003

Name: The “Very Sexy” Fantasy Bra

Total Value: $11,000,000

Total Carat Count: Klum wore her 3rd Fantasy Bra in 2003 and it was a BIG special one. The bra took 370 hours to create, and featured a 70-carat diamond in the center, the second largest in the world.

Tyra Banks, 2004

Name: The “Heavenly 70” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $10,000,000

Total Carat Count: Tyra Banks wore her second Fantasy Bra, which featured 2,900 diamonds set in 18 karat white gold (weighing 112 carats), and a 70-carat pear cut diamond in the center. There was not VS Fashion show this year, instead the lingerie brand did the Angels Across America tour.

Gisele Bündchen, 2005

Name: The “Sexy Splendor” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $12,500,000

Total Carat Count: Bündchen took Sexy Santa to a whole new level in this bedazzle bra, featuring 2,900 pavé set diamonds (108.37 carats), 22 ruby gemstones (38.25 carats), and a 101-carat diamond set in 18 karat white gold dangling from the center.

Karolina Kurkova, 2006

Name: Hearts on Fire Diamond Fantasy Bra designed by Hearts on Fire

Total Value: $6,500,000

Total Carat Count: Weighing in at 800 carats, this bra featured 2,000 diamonds and a 10-carat diamond “Victorian floral” brooch centerpiece.

Selita Ebanks, 2007

Name: The “Very Sexy Holiday” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $4,500,000

Total Carat Count: This set included a bra, thong, garter, cuff bracelet and hair clip, and it took more than 880 hours to craft. The bra included nearly 9,000 diamonds (584.76 carats), emeralds (797.40 carats), rubies (276.93 carats) and yellow sapphires (3.42 carats).

Adriana Lima, 2008

Name: The “Black Diamond Fantasy” Miracle Bra designed by Martin Katz

Total Value: $5,000,000

Total Carat Count: The brand’s Miracle Bra was covered in nearly 3,900 gems including two black diamond drops at the centerpiece with a total weight of 100 carats and a 120 1-carat round white diamonds. The total weight of the bra was 1,5000 carats.

Marisa Miller, 2009

Name: The “Harlequin” Fantasy Bra designed by Damiani

Total Value: $3,000,000

Total Carat Count: A 16-carat heart-shaped diamond pendant is the focal point of this bra, which also boasts 2,300 brilliant cut white, champagne and cognac colored diamonds for a total weight of 150 carats. The one-of-a-kind design took 800 hours to complete.

Adriana Lima, 2010

Name: The “Bombshell” Fantasy Bra designed by Damiani

Total Value: $2,000,000

Total Carat Count: This bra was designed to “evoke a heavenly display of swirling stars and constellations perfect for a Victoria’s Secret Angel. It took six Damiani jewelers 1,500 hours to complete and features 3,000 white diamonds (60 carats), blue sapphires and oval-shaped topazes (82 carats combined) set in 18-karat white gold.

Miranda Kerr, 2011

Name: The “Fantasy Treasure” Bra designed by Long Island’s London Jewelers

Total Value: $2,500,000

Total Carat Count: The aqua push-up brassiere is handset with nearly 3,400 precious gems, including 142 carats of white and yellow diamonds, pearls, faceted citrines and aquamarines, all set in 18-karat white and yellow gold. The centerpiece features two white diamonds — each more than 8 carats — and two 14-plus-carat yellow diamonds.

What She Said About It: “It’s such an honor to wear the bra,” Kerr told PEOPLE. “And it’s such a piece of artwork! It’s absolutely stunning — it kind of feels a little mermaid-like — but I can’t believe I’m wearing $2.5 million on my chest.”

Alessandra Ambrosio, 2012

Name: The “Floral Fantasy” Gift Set designed by Long Island’s London Jewelers

Total Value: $2,500,000

Total Carat Count: The set includes the brands “Very Sexy” push-up bra handset with amethysts, sapphires, rubies and diamonds (plus a removable 20-carat white diamond in the center), and the matching belt, adorned with more than 5,200 precious gems.

What She Said About It: “It was perfect for me,” Ambrosio said of the set. “I felt they made it for me. It’s very romantic.”

Candice Swanepoel, 2013

Name: The “Royal” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $10,000,000

Total Carat Count: Jeweler Mouawad hand-set more than 4,200 precious stones (including rubies, diamonds and yellow sapphires) in 18-karat gold to create the fantasy bra and matching belt. The most dazzling part? A 52-carat pear-shaped ruby that anchors the center of the design.

What She Said About It: “They had to mold my body to be able to make [the bra], and I was really excited,” Swanepoel told PEOPLE at the time. “I tried to imagine after they’d done the mold, how would they make it, how it would look. My imagination didn’t do it justice. My favorite part is this beautiful 52-carat pear-shaped ruby. Every part of it is exquisite.”

Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, 2014

Name: The “Dream Angels” Fantasy Bras designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $2,000,000 each

Total Carat Count: The Angel vets took the runway in London mirror-image sapphire, ruby and diamond sets. Each lingerie set contains 16,000 perfect gems and is accompanied by 18-karat-gold-strung jeweled body pieces, which took more than 1,380 hours to create.

What They Said About It: “Words can’t describe how excited I was when I received a call from Victoria’s Secret to let me know that I would be wearing it,” Ambrosio told PEOPLE.

And Lima who has worn the Fantasy Bra twice before, had no problem sharing the sparkly spotlight. “This year was even more special because for the first time two of us would be wearing it and the other Angel was my close friend Alessandra. I was super excited. It’s so great to be able to share the honor with such a good friend!”

Lily Aldridge, 2015

Name: The “Fireworks” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $2,000,000

Total Carat Count: The bra and detachable belt is adorned with over 6,500 precious gems, including diamonds, blue topaz, yellow sapphires and pink quartz and set in 18-karat gold.

What She Said About It: “I’m not scared, I’m super excited and I’m anxious to just get on the runway and wear it and be in that moment,” she told PeopleStyle of sporting the firework-themed bra. “Some of the girls who have worn it in the past are just like, ‘Enjoy every moment of it.’ It’s such a special experience and I’m really excited.”

Jasmine Tookes, 2016

Name: The “Bright Night” Fantasy Bra designed by Eddie Borgo

Total Value: $3,000,000

Total Carat Count: The romantic bra was the perfect choice for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s first trip to Paris. It featured 9,000 gemstones with a total weight of 450 carats and took 700 hours to create.

What She Said About It: “It’s crazy to me because I looked up so many supermodels growing up like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum who wore this Fantasy Bra and I never thought that I would actually get the chance to wear it,” Tookes told PEOPLE. “It’s such a dream come true and I still don’t even feel like it’s real.”

Lais Ribeiro, 2017

Name: The “Champagne Nights” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad

Total Value: $2,000,000

Total Carat Count: Weighing more than 600 carats, this year’s blinged-out bra is handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz in 18 karat gold on a custom Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi Bra. The ornate design took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.

What She Said About It: “I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby,” Ribeiro said of her initial reaction (which you can watch in the exclusive clip above!) when she found out she would be wearing the special piece. “It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful.”

